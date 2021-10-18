Bossip Video

We already had very little faith in the public-at-large but this story almost completely removes any modicum of faith that might have remained in our hearts.

According to a report in PEOPLE, a woman who was riding aboard a SEPTA train in Southeastern Pennsylvania was raped in front of numerous other passengers this past Wednesday, and police say that not a single person intervened to stop the assault.

A 35-year-old man named Fiston Ngoy is said to be the perpetrator who committed this particularly bold and despicable act. Ngoy was seen on camera sitting next to the victim and trying to touch her. He then proceeded to “rip her clothes off” and sexually assault her for EIGHT MINUTES!

Superintendent of the Upper Darby Township Police Department Timothy Bernhardt had some words for those passengers who didn’t lift a finger to help this woman:

I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” he said, per the Times. “Anybody that was on that train has to look in the mirror and ask why they didn’t intervene or why they didn’t do something.”

Bernhardt went on to say that even though there weren’t dozens of people in the car, “collectively, they could have gotten together and done something.”

Ngoy has been charged with rape, indecent assault and related offenses.