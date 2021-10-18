Bossip Video

Nearly 54,000 joined Jackson State for homecoming this past weekend, but one person dominated social trends around the festivites, and that was Brittany Renner.

With Deion Sanders as head coach of Jackson State University, the feeling within the football program is energetic. Eyes are on Jackson State like never before and of course, for homecoming, you know everyone had to show up and support to see it with their own eyes.

After not having an in-person homecoming in 2020, exactly 53,578 Jackson State fans packed Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday to watch the Tigers win 28-7 over Alabama State. Saturday’s game became the largest homecoming crowd in JSU history, but the weekend didn’t go on without drama after a lusty tweet posted by Brittany Renner.

The tweet was met with outrage as she played into the “gold digger” label people gave her following her break-up from PJ Washington.

Luckily, her appearance at the college wasn’t solely for predator jokes, Brittany actually attended Jackson State and is a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, making her mark at the school’s sports legacy while playing soccer. She was the 2010 MVP of the SWAC Women’s Soccer All-Tournament team and led Jackson State to a 2-0 win over Mississippi Valley State that year as well.

Needless to say, her post still upset many, though the players didn’t seem to mind.