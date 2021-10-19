Bossip Video

Feel however you want but Tha Truth is Tha Truth…

Charlamagne Tha God took to the airwaves last week to take on “The Digital Devil” which is social media on his new Comedy Central show, Tha God’s Honest Truth. At one point or another, we’ve all struggled to unplug from the infinite timelines our phones and that is not an accident. Social media corporations have invested millions of dollars into creating algorithms and hiring engineers to ensure that our emotions are sufficiently licked and we never stop scrolling. To make matters worse, the government seems to have NO interest in regulating these companies’ malevolent money-makin’ morals.

To further highlight these poisonous practices, Charlamagne had a very enlightening conversation with Your Undivided Attention podcast host, Social Dilemma star, and former Google employee Tristan Harris. Harris really breaks down how these entities have crafted their business models around human responses to issues and images that trigger intense emotions. Essentially, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok, et al are playing in all of our faces and getting rich!

If you’re having trouble regulating your social media use or you find yourself being stressed out or mentally fatigued by what you see on your timelines, then we highly suggest that you take this conversation to heart and really ask yourself if the likes, retweets, and other engagement is really worth it. A new episode of Tha God’s Honest Truth airs this Friday at 10/9 C on Comedy Central.