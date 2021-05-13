Bossip Video

Knuck If You Buck > Pomp And Circumstance

South Carolina’s own Charlamagne Tha God was granted the honor of speaking to the class of 2021 at one of the nation’s prized HBCUs South Carolina State University on Mother’s Day last weekend. With his beloved old earth in attendance, 42-year-old Lenard Larry McKelvey spoke to the crowd of 20-somethings about how important they are to the future of America, specifically Black America.

After a richly lathered introduction by University President James Clark, Charlamagne cracked the mic and delivered his message of Black excellence, pride, and audacity to an eager student body. Considering that this negro never spend a second of his life moving his belongings into a dorm room or having premarital sex before an 8 am class, it’s a notable commentary on what he’s done with what he has.





After his speech, President Clark bestowed the radio jock with an honorary doctorate degree. The magic 8-ball says we will likely never hear the end of it if the caption on his Instagram page is any indication:

THANK YOU GOD FOR BEING THE BEST KNOWER AND PLANNER. Mothers Day Weekend and My Mom just got to witness a man you can now call Dr. Lenard Larry Mckelvey give the commencement speech at her alma mater @scstate1896 you can call me Dr. Lenard, Dr. Charla, however you want to do it just know with this honorary doctorate you shall forever call me DOCTOR!!!!!!! Thank You South Carolina State for the honor!!! My mother is proud and my ancestors are pleased!!!! Congrats to all the 2020 and 2021 Graduates of SC STATE UNIVERSITY!!! 🙏🏿✊🏾🖤

If you’re about to be a graduate this year or next, who would you want to speak at your commencement ceremony?