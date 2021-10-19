Bossip Video

29-year-old rap superstar Cardi B is BOLD and clearly confident in her defense. The rapper just pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and assault after she was allegedly involved in a brawl at a Flushing strip club in 2018. Cardi had been offered the chance to plead guilty to third-degree assault in exchange for a conditional discharge according to a CBS news report…but she said “NAH!”

In case you forgot, both Cardi B and a former bartender named Jade are currently entangled in a criminal case over an alleged bottle tossing fight at the club. Back in 2018, Jade alleged that Cardi sent henchmen to the strip club where she work with her sister to put hands and liquor bottles on both of them following accusations that one of them cheated with Offset. In 2019, Cardi was indicted on two counts of felony attempted assault.

Jade recently accused Cardi of taunting her and her sister about the case online, after Cardi B allegedly liked and retweeted social media posts suggesting Jade is a “liar” and the younf woman slammed her in response.

Jade used her IG stories to address Cardi’s “liar” allegations.

“A LIE?? DONT PUT WORDS IN MY MOUTH ! Everybody knows the truth including your husband . LET’S NOT TAKE IT THERE. DONT RETWEET ANYTHING ABOUT ME OR A CASE THATS FAR FROM OVER !”

Cardi B is now pleading not guilty to the third-degree assault charges. Her next hearing is scheduled for Monday in Queens Criminal Court.

