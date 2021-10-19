Bossip Video

Lil Sunny isn’t slowing down any time soon.

On Tuesday, October 19, Top Dawg Entertainment star Isaiah Rashad shared a new video for “THIB,” the title track from his beloved album, The House Is Burning. The visual arrives as the rapper continues his Lil’ Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, a run of dates in celebration of the long-awaited project.

“THIB” is core to the introspective journey of Rashad’s project, and this cinematic video lives up to that emotional heft. In the visual, Rashad finds himself shaken by an earthquake late at night before he floats like a ghost through a suburban neighborhood. The surreal visual is funny and unsettling all at once, finding him navigating a series of unusual scenes. The song’s laid-back vibe and introspective lyrics are only magnified by the visually stunning vignettes—making Rashad’s effortless flow feel even more magnetic.

This video follows the July release of Rashad’s The House Is Burning, a modern rap masterpiece that’s already proven to be a success with both critics and fans. “THIB” was preceded by a star-studded clip for another album track, “Chad,” which includes cameos from Jay Rock, Dominic Fike, Amine, Kal Banx, Denzel Curry, REASON, King Mez, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Free P, Tia Corine, Hugh Augustine, YGTUT, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

Check out the video for “THIB” down below: