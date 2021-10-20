Bossip Video

Heyyy ‘Shanti

We knew the Atlanta stop of the 2021 Millennium Tour would be a star-studded affair based on Bow Wow’s thirsty promo shenanigans ahead of the show featuring Lloyd, Sammie, Omarion, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy, and the Ying Yang Twins.

What we didn’t know, though, is that we’d see performances from Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat and 2 Chainz on an exciting night that belonged to Ashanti and her timeless thighness.

Her latest stage-sizzling appearance comes after winning the Verzuz between work husbands Fat Joe and Ja Rule who clobbered his flustered and flailing opponent with an endless flurry of smash hits including “Put It On Me,” “Always On Time,” “I’m Real” and many more.

At no point during his curb-stomping did Fat Joe think he was losing badly in a hilarious display of delusion that fueled his reckless trash talk, Jadakiss-inspired bravado, and lukewarm song selection that rarely challenged Ja Rule.

At one point, Joe was so desperate that he called Ja’s special guests Lil Mo and Vita “dusty b*tches” in a weirdly flagrant moment that stirred up immediate backlash.

He also snuck in Big Pun and DJ Khaled classic that were neither his songs nor songs featuring him which felt a lot like cheating.

Ja, however, put on a show that leveled up when he brought out Lil Mo, Vita, and ‘Shanti in a major flex that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

At 41, Ashanti continues to thrive as a legendary Libra (and Queen of Vacays) who recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and friends.