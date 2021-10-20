Bossip Video

The divorce between Dr. Dre and Nicole Young has already been filled with drama, but the latest development just might be the most shocking yet.

According to reports from TMZ, a process server for the producer’s ex-wife attempted to serve him with legal documents at the cemetery where he buried his grandmother.

Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that Dre was at a Los Angeles cemetery on Monday, October 18 to bury the woman who helped raise him in her final resting place–but there’s a dispute over where exactly Dre was confronted by the process server.

Sources connected to Dre tell TMZ a process server came up to him at the burial site as he was standing by his grandma’s casket and tried serving him. Sources connected to Nicole Young, however, tell the publication that her ex-husband was served in the cemetery’s parking lot after the burial.