Mark Your Calendars: Lil Nas X Gets His Own Day In The City Of Atlanta

Lil Nas X was just honored by the City Of Atlanta, receiving October 20th as his very own day.

Lil Nas X is having a great week, starting off with the fact that his new record “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow and produced by DayTrip and Kanye West hit #1 on Billboard. What many thought would be a one hit wonder is turning out to be an artist that will surely be around for a very long time.

From his arrival with “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has carved his own lane every step of the way and shown he can use social media better than any marketing agency around. From the outside looking in, it seems like he might just be a troll, but nothing going his way is by chance–it’s all hard work and dedication.

Now, TMZ is reporting that hard work is paying off and his hometown is noticing and wanting to reward him. Yesterday, Lil Nas X received October 20th as his very own day in the City Of Atlanta. The award was presented by mayoral candidate and the city’s first black LGBTQ+ council member Antonio Brown during a special dinner hosted by BMI and sponsored by Gilead and Compass Initiative. Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Miss Lawrence were also on hand at The Gathering Spot to see Lil Nas get the special honor.

You can watch him receive the honor below.

Following the dinner, producer Dallas Austin hosted a splashy Lil Nas Homecoming Event, attended by Chloe Bailey and other notables.