Almost two years after Lil Nas X first released his smash hit “Old Town Road,” and the song is still breaking records.

According to reports from Billboard, the remix–which features Billy Ray Cyrus–has officially become the highest certified song ever by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song has reached 14-times platinum status in the U.S. after moving 14 million in equivalent song units.

Lil Nas X himself celebrated the achievement in the only way he knows how, posting a meme of himself in Nancy Pelosi’s office using a photo taken during the Capitol riot last week.

“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!” he wrote.

Billy Ray Cyrus also sent out a message about reaching the milestone writing, “Incredible. I’m speechless. #OTR is now 14x platinum and the most certified song in music history.”