Almost two years after Lil Nas X first released his smash hit “Old Town Road,” and the song is still breaking records.
According to reports from Billboard, the remix–which features Billy Ray Cyrus–has officially become the highest certified song ever by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song has reached 14-times platinum status in the U.S. after moving 14 million in equivalent song units.
Lil Nas X himself celebrated the achievement in the only way he knows how, posting a meme of himself in Nancy Pelosi’s office using a photo taken during the Capitol riot last week.
“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!” he wrote.
“Old Town Road” reaching this impressive achievement displaces “All of Me” by John Legend and “Despacito” by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber, which are both certified 13-times Platinum.
Back in November of 2020, Lil Nas X released his Take A Daytrip assisted track “Holiday” which marked the first single from the burgeoning star in two years since he broke out onto the scene in 2018.
During an interview with Zane Lowe last year, the 21-year-old star revealed that he would never take a break from music again.
“I want to say this. With this album, with everything, I’m never taking a long break again. You probably from now on, at least for the next decade, you’re never going to go more than four or five months without a new Lil Nas X song or feature. Yeah, let’s say that…”
While many folks were scared Lil Nas X was fated to be a one-hit-wonder following the track’s release, the star has proved he’s here to stay while he breaks records for his first song and continues to release more.
