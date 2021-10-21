Bossip Video

NWA WAS RIGHT!

F** the police. F*** ’em here. F*** ’em there. F*** ’em everywhere.

Anyone with children is likely to read this story and have their blood pressure spike to a thousand trillion. According to CNN, the ACLU of Hawaii is applying serious pressure to both the Honolulu Police Department as well as the state Department of Education after a 10-year-old Black girl was arrested with excessive force over a drawing.

Yes, a f***ing drawing.

The student in question attends Honowai Elementary School and back in January 2020 a parent at the school called to complain about the artwork and demanded that the police be called. Instead of ignoring the irrational request and behaving like sensible adults, the school actually called the police and had the 10-YEAR-OLD arrested. The drawing was deemed an “offensive sketch” of another student who was bullying the 10-year-old. Somehow, in Hawaii, a mean picture is grounds to be arrested with excessive force and handcuffed in front of students and school staff. All of this took place before the child’s mother, Tamara Thomas was even contacted…

“I was stripped of my rights as a parent and my daughter was stripped of her right to protection and representation as a minor. There was no understanding of diversity, African-American culture and the history of police involvement with African-American youth. My daughter and I are traumatized from these events and I’m disheartened to know that this day will live with my daughter forever,”

Moreover, following her arrest, the 10-year-old said that multiple students were involved in the making of the drawing. The ACLU is demanding numerous policy changes and $500,000 in restitution for the child’s mental anguish and trauma.

We hope they take a lot more than that out of this janky a** “school”.