“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: This Happily Swirled Up Couple Contends With His Sister Who “Doesn’t See Race”

Can these lovebirds get down the aisle without any objections from their loved ones?

Happy Friday! We’re so excited the weekend is here because it means we’ve got lots of love and relationship programming coming from OWN — We especially hope you’re ready for another great episode of “Family or Fiancé” this week. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. This Saturday you’ll meet interracial couple Ivy and Carlos and his sister who “doesn’t see race.” Yep, she goes there! In the clip below, she’s all upset because Ivy was unhappy when she touched her daughter’s hair. Hello!!! We can’t make this stuff up!

Check out the clip below:

Y’all Laurie might need more education than Ivy and Dr. Tracy can offer. We really hope Ivy and Carlos don’t let her get in the way of their marriage.

Here’s the full synopsis of the episode:

An interracial couple tries to navigate cultural differences and crossed boundaries with their families. While the bride insists she has sufficiently grieved the death of her first husband, the groom must draw a firm line with his overbearing sister.

The new episode of “Family Or Fiancé,” “Ivy and Carlos: The Past Stays In the Picture” airs on Saturday, October 23 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

