Drake celebrated his 35th birthday the only way he knows how: by going all out with a star-studded costume party.

He celebrated his big day in style on Saturday night, throwing a “Chico Amante” (Lover Boy in Spanish) themed birthday bash in Los Angeles, which was attended by some of his A-list friends.

The rapper pulled up to the costume party rocking custom cowboy boots, a white cowboy hat, tan fringed jacket, bolo tie and a denim shirt, later taking off his hate while inside enjoying the festivities. The party itself featured a giant box full of cocaine-esque bricks, all printed with the “Chico Amante” phrase.

Drake, whose actual birthday was on Sunday, October 24, gathered with his friends on a sound stage at Goya Studios with a guest list that included J. Cole, Offset, 24Goldn, Jack Harlow, Kawhi Leonard, Future, French Montana, Larsa Pippen, Draya Michele, Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, and more, according to reports from E! News.

An Instagram Story posted by October’s Very Own appeared to show French Montana and other guests singing “Happy Birthday” as Drake smiled. There were also a number of special messages from the rapper’s friends in the Story, including Nicki Minaj, who posted a photo of the pair with the message, “Happy birthday to the GOAT.”

After his party, Drake experienced a full-circle moment, coming across the same Rolls Royce Phantom he used to rent to convince people from his hometown of Toronto that he was more successful than he was, at the time. He posted a picture of him next to the vehicle while still wearing his cowboy costume, writing a long heartfelt caption about how far he’s come on Instagram.

“Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it,” he began. “I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone.” Drake continued, “Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete.” “Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s…more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed,” the rapper concluded. “TREY FIVE EASY MONEY DRIZZY 😈 let’s get this shit. BLICK EMMMMMM 🤞🏽.”

Happy Birthday, Drake!