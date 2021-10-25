Bossip Video

Not quite closed…

Dave Chappelle has finally responded after being under intense heat for the trans jokes he told during his latest Netflix comedy special The Closer. Last week, Netflix headquarters was the site of an employee-organized protest in the form of #NetflixWalkout. LGTBQ+ employees and their allies garnered major social media and traditional media attention as they spoke out against Chappelle’s special in the face of other employees who walked out to support the embattled comedian.

Today, Chappelle took to Instagram to respond to the protest while also promoting dates for his upcoming comedy tour:

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about,” Chappelle said in the video. “I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

Peep the full video below.

tarns

It will be very interesting to see if this conversation remains behind closed doors or if the aggrieved employees and or Chappelle would be willing to stand front and center and have this talk in a public forum. We won’t hold our breath but neither side should be afraid to let us all hear the dialogue as both have been very vocal about their stance.