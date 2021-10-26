All Hail, Angyil: This #BlackGirlMagic Maker Went From Alvin Ailey To Winning The #RedBullDanceYourStyle National Finals

One of today’s most successful, and well-recognized global popping and Hip-Hop dancers is adding another feather to her already well-adorned cap; NATIONAL CHAMPION.

On Saturday, October 23rd, the premiere one-on-one street dance competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style, concluded its U.S. line-up, and a #BlackGirlMagic maker was victorious.

Genre-defying dancer Angela “Angyil” McNeal artistically and expertly popped, locked, and twirled her way to the top to become the national champion. The Kansas City, Missouri native will go on to represent the U.S. at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa taking place December 4 – 5 and streaming on Caffeine.tv.

Angyil first caught the crowd’s attention during a pre-final qualifier on Friday, October 22nd at Washington D.C.’s Howard Theater where she competed as a wild card. According to Angyil, her wild card status was especially stressful because she had to “start from scratch” and push herself round after round to make an impact on bystanders. During Red Bull Dance Your Style, each dancer’s fate is left up to the crowd who vote via wristbands. Angyil competed against previous winners/established fan faves from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami.

“What was going through my head was, ‘How are you gonna push yourself through so many rounds between yesterday and today?'” Angyil told BOSSIP about her pre-final and final win. “I wanted to keep bringing something fresh and something new, and to keep bringing a new perspective of dance, especially with the audience. These are the people who were here yesterday at the pre-final. [Now] I feel inspired because after going nonstop for two days and pushing to get here [at the final], I’m excited to know exactly what I need to do to improve. “

Following an electrifying 15 rounds of unforgettable 1:1 battles, the last competition at the national final saw Angyil head to head with international popper Dassy Lee.

Unbeknownst to the audience, the ladies who put on a battle to tracks like Drake’s “In My Feelings” and “Win” by Jay Rock, are more than just fierce competitors; they’re friends and part of the same dance crew.

Angyil told BOSSIP that competing against someone she had reverence and respect for was a “beautiful moment.”

“It was crazy, I’m not sure if we’ve ever battled before,” said Angyil about Dassy. “We’ve been on the scene together for a long time. It’s cool but it was crazy because we both worked so hard and we both see each other every other weekend working hard so feel like I know exactly what she’s going through. She knows exactly what I’m going through, so it’s bigger. “It was almost emotional because I know how hard we fight, how much we go through, and maybe the audience had no clue,” Angyil added to BOSSIP. “I’m looking across as we were battling and I’m recognizing her for all the work she’s done and all the work that we’ve done. So it was a beautiful moment because I feel like it was one of those situations where I just wanted her to flourish and I know that she wanted the same for me.”

Now after this enormous accolade Angyil, who told BOSSIP that she lives by a mantra of “keeping her head down and just working”, is hungry to succeed at the world final.

According to the dancer who attended the historic Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on a ballet internship and who dabbles in belly dancing and salsa, she’s ready to train to compete against the globe’s fellow top terpsichoreans. To do so, she’s focused on only two things because she’s adamant that the rest will follow.

“Working out and stamina,” Angyil told BOSSIP about her world final preparation. “One thing I’m grateful to God for is that I don’t lack creativity.”

We’ll be watching this creative’s next moves; will you?

Tune in to see Angyil during the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals, which will begin in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4, via Livestream on Caffeine.tv.