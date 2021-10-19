“Celebrity Game Face” Exclusive: Terrence J Gets La La On The Line To Help Him Find The Labia But It’s Not What You Think

Welp… This is a little embarrassing!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for tonight’s episode of E!’s “Celebrity Game Face.” In the clip, Terrence J calls Lala Anthony to guess some funny words, but the second word on the list stumps him — and now the whole world will know Terrence isn’t familiar with the term “LABIA.”

Check out the clip below:

This game actually seems like it could be tons of fun. Do you think Terrence J REALLY doesn’t know what labia means? How many men do you think are clueless about the word? If you were on an episode of “Celebrity Game Face,” who would your partner be?

This clip was so funny. We can’t wait to watch the full episode!

Celebrity Game Face airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on E!