For the first time in his illustrious career, Anthony Davis is an NBA champion.

Following the Laker’s huge win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Anthony Davis returned to Los Angeles to get some tacos. After that, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview.

Throughout his conversation with the late-night host, AD chatted about what his journey to becoming a champion was like, Kobe Bryant’s legacy, and how that affected the entire season going forward.

CBS Sports reported Thursday that Davis plans to opt-out of his player option for next season and re-sign with the Lakers for an extended contract which is good news too. The option contract was reportedly worth a whopping $28.7 million. No word on what the new Lakers deal will look like but there’s definitely a big payout ahead for the champ.

Anthony also shared a story about LeBron James telling him beforehand that he was going to cry after winning–which definitely ended up happening. Davis also described what he and his team did to “party” after the game, why he chose to have his parents in the bubble and how that helped his experience. He also gave viewers a hint on what we can expect to see from the NBA star and the Los Angeles Lakers next season.

Check out the interview for yourself below to see what Anthony Davis has to say about his friendship with LeBron, how he likes living in Los Angeles, California, and what he’s going to do now that he’s back home and not confined to the bubble in Orlando, Florida.