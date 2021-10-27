“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Amber And Mally Mall Catch Tresure Booty Bouncin’ On Siir Brock’s Banana!

He like that juicy juicy!

Happy Hump Day! Looks like the cast of one of our favorite reality shows is taking that really literally. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the all-new episode of WE tv’s brand-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airing Thursday, October 28 at 9pm ET/PT. In the clip below, we see Amber and Mally Mall walk in on Tresure giving Siir Brock a lap dance! Check out the clip below:

YIKES! That looked like a pretty compromising position. Would you be pissed off like Amber? We can understand if you would BUT the show synopsis kind of explains what Brock and Tresure were up to.

Check out the episodic description below:

The couples swap partners to perform a sexy dance for a music video, but jealousy speaks drama. N.O.R.E is brought to tears when Dr. Ish drops a truth bomb. Judge Toler is shocked when the boot campers question the exercise. ​

Oh wow. We can’t believe we’re about to see N.O.R.E cry. Who has been your favorite couple this season? We had an exclusive interview with N.O.R.E a few weeks ago and he told us he felt like some folks were just at camp for the check. Who do you think he was talking about at this point?

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “DROP IT LIKE IT’S T.H.O.T.” – Airs Thursday, October 28 at 9/8C