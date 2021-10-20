“Marriage Boot Camp | Hip Hop Edition” Exclusive: Amber And Brock Are BIG Mad After The Others Talk Ish About Them

Can you say BIG MAD?

This week’s episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is definitely explosive. We’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Amber and Brock react to being trashed by the others, who shared their perceptions of them during a group exercise. Angered by being called trashy and fake, the couple vow they are done being nice. To make matters worse, Mally decides to set the record straight with Tresure and and Tuff about how well he knows, or doesn’t know, Brock from their “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” days.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s more about the episode:

The couples confront how the public perceives them and how they see each other. Monie and Amber reveal unexpected truths and Tresure is challenged by Judge Toler to change her behavior and show the boot campers and the world her true self.

Yikes! This show really tests everyone’s tough spots. Do you think the campers are going to come out of this stronger?

Who are your favorite couples so far this season? Of course we love N.O.R.E and Neri — but we’re actually rooting for the others as well.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition – Thursday, October 21st at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?