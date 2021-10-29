Bossip Video

Halle in space

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has done everything you can do in a movie except save the world from a lunar apocalypse which seems like it’s pretty much happening in the teaser trailer you can view below:

In upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller “Moonfall,” a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her.

These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich, the film also stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Intrigued by conspiracy theories, Emmerich fell down a Hollow Moon theory rabbit hole where he learned about a notion that the giant white rock orbiting our planet is either not a natural occurrence or has a secret interior.

“I immediately realized, oh, my God, this could very well be one of these conspiracies where you can have something really traumatic happen, meaning the moon is getting out of orbit and falling on Earth,” said Emmerich in an interview with Vanity Fair. But at the same time, you learn that the moon is not what you think it is. It’s always a cool way to get into a movie.”

“Moonfall” crashes into theaters February 4, 2022.