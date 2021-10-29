Bossip Video

The trailer for the 4-part “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” reunion is HERE and it’s an “AndiCONDA” filled mashup of messiness.

As previously reported Real Housewives Of Potomac superfan Nicki Minaj surprised Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, Wendy Osefo, and Askale Davis while they recapped the sixth season of their Bravo show and in the trailer, we see just that.

The first-look starts with only Nicki’s voice while she ponders several things; “Is Robyn Gizelle’s secret lover?” Did Ashley “bring her breast milk down there to get more camera time?” Onika also comments on Wendy’s hubby Eddie allegedly “following a bunch of booty models.”

Following that, we see several things including Dr. Wendy’s poster-board of text-message “receipts” between her and Robyn Who needs a binder?

If you look closely you can see that Robyn tipped Wendy off about those messy rumors about her husband waaay back in January.

Robyn looks unbothered by the poster and apparently thinks it’s silly. “Did you really spend money [on that]?” Robyn chuckles.

Meanwhile, Karen is shocked.

Later, Andy digs into Jamal Bryant tax woe rumors and Gizelle’s in the hot seat about not only that but her previous reconciliation with him.

The Grand Dame weighs in with advice for Jamal’s ex.

“If you were Mrs. Bryant I would say lawyer up…”, says Karen.

Things then heat up when Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett balks at rumors that he’s broke…

and Candiace and Mia have drama again and another “ya mama” insult comes out.

“You are a nasty, hoodrat…” says Mia. “I’m a hood rat?” says Candiace. “Yes!” responds Mia. “Okay, ya mama!” retorts Candiace.

Later Andy asks Candiace how “the way she responds is working for her.”

“If you cannot handle orating….” starts Candiace before Andy interrupts. “Orating?!” questions Andy.

The trailer ends with Nicki Minaj sending the ladies into a tizzy. “I’m here, b***hes!” Nicki says while clutching a bottle of liquor.

Watch the #RHOPReunion trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. But first, tune in for the season finale this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In related news, Candiace told BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Thursday that during the reunion Mia had tougher questions via Nicki Minaj than Gizelle.

Not only that, but according to Candiace, Karen actually caught some shade from Nicki. As previously reported, Karen gleefully said that the rapper “tore Gizelle up” but made no mention of what Onika allegedly said to her.

“I think that Mia got it worse, said Candiace during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “She was hard on Gizelle but she was hard on her like she was hard on everybody else. Honestly, there was a moment when she got Karen—I don’t know if she heard it, I hope they air it.”

Not only that but Candiace detailed to BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada her initial “ya mama” clap back to Mia. According to Candiace, she ALWAYS makes “ya mama” comments to everyone including her own husband and her own sister. Furthermore, she had no idea about Mia’s mother’s history despite what Bravo watchers might think.

“I honestly thought that ya mama was light,” said Candiace during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap.”Chris will be like, ‘you need to get your lazy a** up’ and I’ll be like, ‘ya mama need to get up!'”We do that all the time. That is our standard kiki joke, I do it to my own sister and we have the same mama. It’s just something that we do in my house with my family, with my friends. So to me, from my perspective in that moment, I was prepared to go low down into the bowels of hell with her but I thought that I’m just gonna give her a quick, ‘Ya mama–watch ya mouth!'” I’m thinking that that’s gonna be over and let’s move on. Lo and behold, Mia has what I like to refer to as mama trauma. Never knew, nobody told me that. I was simply reacting in the way that I would.”

Watch Candiace on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.