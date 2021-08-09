Bossip Video

Andy Cohen is weighing in on a certain female rapper offering to take over his hosting duties.

As previously reported Nicki Minaj publicly expressed interest in hosting the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion with a caption that read; “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

She even told fans on her IG story to binge-watch season 6 so they’re ready for her questions.

“Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My question will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course.

And on Sunday, Onika was watching the latest episode that featured the ladies popping on a pole while heading on a girls’ trip. Several of the #RHOP ladies saw Nicki’s tweet and responded to her.

Now according to Bravo boss Andy, he’s all-in to have Onika get her Cohen on in some capacity during their reunion.

“I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women,” said Andy to ET Online. “It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I’m totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we’re doing.”

This all comes after Nicki shared text messages from a publicist named Joe who confirmed that Andy would “gladly give up his seat for her.”

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion,” wrote the publicist. “Tapes around October.”

Do YOU think Nicki will actually host the #RHOPReunion or at least have a special segment? It’s DEFINITELY looking promising so far.