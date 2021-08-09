The professor is pretty pissed.

During Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers saw the moment that Gizelle wondered why Dr. Wendy was flaunting her knifed-up new look and somehow linked it to a cheating rumor surrounding Wendy’s husband.

While chatting with Ashley, Gizelle questioned Wendy’s choice of attire and Ashley agreed that the professor who underwent breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift has become more frisky.

Gizelle: “It’s just a new, I don’t wanna say new and improved, I want to say new Wendy that likes to talk about her t*ts and her a**.”

Ashley: “That is so contrary to her. We met her as the professor, and now she’s like you know, Miss Wendy if you’re nasty.”

For those wondering, YES, I am still a Professor 👩🏽‍🏫 🤗. I wear many hats 🤹🏾 #RHOP — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 9, 2021

Yessss! All of this! Can I be educated and ratchet in peace?! Lol #RHOP https://t.co/RiwWr83iry — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 9, 2021

Following that, viewers finally saw the moment that Gizelle brought up a rumor that Wendy’s hubby was cheating. Gizelle was previously seen in the #RHOP trailer telling Ashley what she heard, and on Sunday, she made mention of it again.

Gizelle: “And there is a rumor out. It was very much like supposedly Eddie has a girlfriend or something. It could be that because she knows the rumor, she’s trying to overcompensate — not that it’s true.”

Ashley: “Even if those rumors are out there, she doesn’t seem to be a person who would succumb to that.” Gizelle: “True, I wouldn’t think she would care but I didn’t think she would, you know, jump up with new boobs and a new booty. So we’ll see how that plays out, but I will talk to her.”

While watching the episode Wendy effortlessly eviscerated her former friend and noted that Gizelle repeated the rumor TWICE to ensure that it was caught on camera.

We all saw you @GizelleBryant bring up the false rumors in this scene. You were so PRESSED to make sure it made air, you said it AGAIN. Girl you r not a friend nor were you concerned. You just have a history of attacking marriages! I pray you find happiness in ur own life. #RHOP

We all saw you @GizelleBryant bring up the false rumors in this scene. You were so PRESSED to make sure it made air, you said it AGAIN. Girl you r not a friend nor were you concerned. You just have a history of attacking marriages! I pray you find happiness in ur own life. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/V5O48XcoRp — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 9, 2021



Saying it twice? Now, THAT’S shady.

Wendy also responded to Gizelle and the other ladies questioning her outfits and likened it to body shaming.

Hit the flip for that.