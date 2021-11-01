Bossip Video

Spooky Season is officially over…but you know what’s around the corner? That good ol’ holiday called Christmas, and the famous “Queen” of Yuletide cheer Mariah Carey is already gearing up for the festive day.

The 52-year-old R&B powerhouse took to Instagram on Nov.1, where she shared a cute video of herself smashing a few pumpkins to signal the end of Halloween as she ushered in the start of the Holiday season with her classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” In the short 60 minute clip, the five-time Grammy award winner uses a giant candy can colored bat to take out the spooky-looking pumpkins. “It’s tiiiime!” Carey squeals, as she smashes the Halloween decorations to smithereens.

At the end of the fun video, a message appears that reads, “Smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… ’cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving #MariahSZN.”

Originally released in 1994, Mariah Carey’s Christmas anthem has been cemented in song history as one of the best-selling singles of all time. The song hit the Billboard 100 chart’s No.1 spot in both 2019 and 2020. According to CNN, the merry tune has reportedly raked in a massive amount of cash for the singer too. The report notes that the start has earned nearly $2 million in royalties on Spotify, and a total of $60 million in royalties throughout the years. In 2020, the song broke Spotify’s record for most single day-plays, with the track streaming a whopping 17.223 million times in 24 hours.

Now, fans of Carey are debating whether she could be soon delivering a new Christmas anthem for her merry listeners based on a scene from the video where the star reveals a silver purse with the date “11/5″ written on the front.

It will be exciting to see what the star does have planned for the date, but fans are pumped that Mariah has finally “defrosted” from her summer and fall slumber just in time to bring some holiday cheer.

“Halloween is now over! Now its time to listen to Mariah Carey for 2 months straight!!” wrote one user.

While another person commented:

“ITS TIME!!! The queen has spoken! It’s Christmas season officially!! My favourite season.” Check out more of the Mariah Christmas commentary below.

Are YOU in the Holiday spirit now that the Christmas Queen’s officially defrosted?