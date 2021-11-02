Crenshawn got ’em goin’ crazy

“Insecure” Season Byeve is off to a promising start that continued with Kofi Siriboe joining the trending series as ‘Crenshawn’–an artsy visionary type who we suspect will entangle with Issa at some point this season.

What’s most interesting about his appearance is his history of shooting shots at Issa Rae over the years.

In an interview with People, mutual friend Tiffany Haddish dished (like she always does) on staying in contact with her “Girls Trip” co-stars including Jada Pinkett-Smith’s love interest in the film, Siriboe.

During the Q&A, Haddish revealed that Kofi and Issa showed up at her Atlanta home together for lunch one afternoon.

“I’m in Atlanta shooting a movie and Kofi Siriboe came over to my house the other day with Issa Rae and ate fried chicken and drank all my soda!”

Now, that could’ve just been a friendly link up but Kofi took things a step further when he posted a photo of himself dressed debonairly at the NAACP Awards with the caption “Issa Rae is still bae.”

Rae jokingly responded, “Boy, Stop Playing” in the comments to which he simply replied “BAE.”

A few months later, Siriboe retweeted Rae’s poster art for Season 2 of “Insecure” with the caption “Issa Bae.”

Whether or not they were actually a thing, we may never know, but he continues to be a premier panty-sizzler whose sprinkled in shows and videos like a sexy parsley.

Back in March, he co-starred in Doja Cat’s buzzy “Streets” video that, naturally, sent fans into a frenzy.

You may remember the smash hit inspiring the wildly viral Silhouette Challenge with several high-profile participants including Chloe Bailey, Cardi B, Lizzo, and many more.

Gladly would support Crenshawn all the way 👀 #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/F9bqsifLkl — insecurehbo (@insecurehbo) November 1, 2021

Do you think Crenshawn & Issa will eventually, well, you know? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over his appearance on the flip.