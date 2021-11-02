Bossip Video

Oh, no!

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson had already been suffering from health conditions related to he and his wife’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis so there is nothing sweet about this injury.

According to CNN, Jackson was in Washington, D.C. meeting with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick when he took a spill and hit his head. Staff immediately rushed him to the hospital where a CAT scan was performed. The results came back negative for significant injury but that is still a very significant trauma for an 80-year-old.

Howard University released the following statement:

“When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” the civil rights organization founded by Jackson said.

As many of you know, Rev. Jackson also suffers from Parkinson’s disease so any type of head injury can be devastating. The Rainbow coalition had this to say about the incident: