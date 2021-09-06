Bossip Video

We have slightly better news to report about Mr. and Mrs. Rev. Jackson amid their recovery back to health after a two-week-long battle with the coronavirus.

First, the good news! Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., returned home from a Chicago hospital on Friday. Her stay included time in the intensive care unit where she was receiving supplemental oxygen and by the grace of God was never placed on a ventilator.

“Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,” the Jackson family said in a statement. “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus.”

Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, recently reported to the Associated Press that Jacqueline Jackson did not get vaccinated because she has a “preexisting condition” that they were worried about. He did not, however, go into detail about the condition. We are very happy to report that she is in the comfort of her own home now and will continue to make strides towards a full recovery.

Rev. Jesse Jackson on the other hand is still at Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he is receiving “intensive occupational and physical therapy” after the virus aggravated symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease, according to FOX 32 and WLS-TV in Chicago.

He is however currently COVID negative according to his son Jesse Jackson Jr.

Rev. Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017. His progress back to health has been an uphill battle but the family has consistently praised the medical team that cared for their parents, and urged everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so “immediately.”

We will continue to keep the Jacksons in our prayers and wish for a speedy and full-on recovery. Updates will be provided as they become available.