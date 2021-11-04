“Ready To Love” Exclusive: Corey Gets Caught Up AGAIN After Mumen And Courtney Compare Convos!

Have y’all been keeping up with the D.C. season of “Ready To Love?”

It’s definitely getting spicy on the latest season of “Ready To Love” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for you to preview ahead of Friday’s brand new episode! When the ladies of “Ready To Love” convene to compare notes, Mumen and Courtney discover that Corey has been telling them the exact same things! Courtney is furious but Tommy says it’s all part of the process! Check out the clip below:

Play

Do you think Courtney is overreacting? After all — the singles have a short period of time to get to know each other and they’re all doing multi-dating so what’s the big deal? Would you be mad if a man told you that you were his top choice while telling the same thing to another woman? Maybe they’re both his top choice?

Here’s a synopsis of what else to expect from the episode:

It’s sink or swim for the daters as the ladies reclaim elimination power and suit up for a pool party. Tommy’s curveball tosses everyone into the deep end as Kamil treads water with Cornelius, Aisha uncovers a hidden gem, and Corey overplays his hand.

Friday’s brand new episode of “Ready To Love” airs at 8pm EST on OWN

Will you be watching?