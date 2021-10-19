“Ready To Love” Exclusive: It’s A Red Flag When Carrington Admits He’s Never Had A Girlfriend — Just “Situationships!”

Did you catch the premiere episode of the new season of “Ready To Love” this past Friday?

No worries — you’ve got this week to catch up before a brand new episode airs this Friday. Speaking of which, we’re super excited to share an exclusive preview clip from the new episode. In case you’re been hiding under a rock and don’t already know, “Ready to Love,” is the dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment which explores the real-life dating interactions of successfulblack men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Previous seasons of the show were filmed in Atlanta and Houston and the latest iteration involves singles looking for love in the Washington, D.C. area.

In the preview clip for this week, Carrington goes on a date with Aisha, who quickly discovers a real relationship red flag — namely that Carrington has never been in an actual relationship! It probably doesn’t help that he also happens to work in “event planning.” Uh Oh. All the ladies who have dated promoters probably know how that goes.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s a look at what else to expect from this week’s episode:

In Week 2, the men are on the chopping block as the ladies look to peel back more layers. Connections are strengthened and challenged. Corey has his hero moment, but some women aren’t feeling his game. Is Carrington too slick for his own good?

