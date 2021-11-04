Bossip Video

Travis Scott announces new music to celebrate his Astroworld festival this weekend.

Travis Scott’s last album Astroworld is still in heavy rotation among fans, but that hasn’t stopped him from releasing new music since, even during the pandemic. Travis released three songs last year, “Highest In The Room”, “Franchise”, and “The Scotts,” all of which peaked at #1 on Billboard regardless of critique.

This year, Travis is hosting his Astroworld festival in his hometown of Houston and will mark one of the first times for fans to hear those songs live, due to the pandemic.

This year, Travis has been building his portfolio outside of music but blessed fans with a few features and one solo track that, so far ,only lives on his Instagram. The song debuted before his performance at Rolling Loud back in July and put fans on notice he had been cooking up new music. Now, we know exactly when to expect the new tunes as Travis took to Instagram to promise fans new music tonight, just in time for his festival this weekend.

Rumors suggest he is releasing a mixtape titled Dystopia, but there’s been no confirmation on that or if it’s more than just the one song he previously previewed. Either way, fans are ready and excited and Travis will be live streaming his performance this Friday at 7PM PT exclusively on Apple Music.