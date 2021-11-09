Bossip Video

Another day, another The Real Housewives of Dubai rumor. As previously reported Bravo’s first international housewives series will debut in 2022 and highlight a group of women “navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.”

It’s said to feature “over-the-top opulence,” “jaw-dropping modern architecture” and a “wild nightlife scene.”

So far people have ticked off names of potential cast members including wealthy stylist Caroline Stanbury formerly of Bravo’s “Ladies of London” series…

and former BET “College Hill South Beach” star Lesa Milan Hall.

Now fans are vying for more information about another potential housewife who might have a familiar face.

Chanel Ayan is the latest rumored Real Housewife Of Dubai.

L’Officiel Arabia magazine notes that Chanel is “the first Kenyan origin model from the United Arab Emirates” and they profiled the stunner who’s appeared in Italian Vogue, American Vogue, Vogue Arabia, and Forbes about her life in the United Arab Emirates.

“I was born in Kenya, but I have been living in Dubai for 17 years and consider it home”, Ayan told the publication. The beginning was tough. There were no black models in the local fashion industry before me. I had to shatter the glass ceiling. I wasn’t chosen for fashion shows and it was frustrating”. So what changed? “Ultimately my unique look, my personality and stage presence did the job. When I get on the catwalk, it’s not that I’m wearing a dress, I am the dress.

The supermodel whose been modeling since she was 18 and lives in the city with her businessman husband and their son Taj, also told L’Officiel Arabia that she feels “safe” in Dubai and loves living there despite the high cost of living.

“I have lived half my life in Dubai by now. I am an integral part of the fashion industry here. This is my home.”

Chanel also previously spoke with TributeOnline, not about modeling, but about being a proud wife.

“I’m married and I’m very proud of that because it was my first love and the only person I have ever been with,” Chanel told the publication.” I met him when I was 17, he was 22 and we got married and have been living together for 20 years. We have a 14-year-old boy that also models, does a lot of campaigns in Dubai. Yes, I know a lot of models that can’t keep relationships, they have many opportunities, meeting different people, so, it kind of make it easy not to keep relationships.”

Welp! Another model turned housewife? Cynthia Bailey is that you?!

Do YOU want to see more of Chanel Ayan on “The Real Housewives of Dubai”?