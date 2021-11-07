Bossip Video

Every expecting mother deserves time off from work and Eve is making sure she gets hers, respectfully.

Eve understands the importance of taking time off to focus not only on herself but her family as well. This time last year Eve made the announcement that she would be leaving CBS The Talk after the end of December to be closer to her husband and concentrate on expanding their family.

Sure enough that’s what she did! Eve took to Instagram last month to announce to the world that she and her husband, director and producer Maximillion Cooper, were expecting.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing. We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

The new bundle of joy will be welcomed by older siblings from Eve’s husband’s prior relationship —Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini.

With her first pregnancy on the way Eve felt it was necessary to go on a break from her new show on ABC, Queens. According to aDeadline report, her maternity leave will begin before the show finishes filming this year.

Deadline also reported that her character Brianna will be in the majority of “Queens'” original 13-episode order. The character’s storyline is wrapped up in a way, so Eve could return if she chooses to and should the series get renewed for a second season.

With only three episodes into the new season, “Queens” follows four women in their 40s (Eve, Naughton, Velazquez, Brandy) who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

You can catch a new episode of “Queens” on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ABC.