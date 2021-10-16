Congratulations! Eve Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

She’s glowing!

On Friday, Eve announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post looking beautiful in black. This is her first child with her British businessman husband, Maximillion Cooper.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ,” she wrote in the caption. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper also posted the images to Instagram, including a shot of his hand next to Eve’s, cradling the baby bump. The couple dated four years before they got married in June of 2014 in Ibiza. Last year the “Love Is Blind” singer told People, that quarantine brought them closer than ever.

“We’ve learned a lot of new things about each other,” the Eve said. “This is gonna sound so cheesy — and I swear I apologize because I’m not a romantic — but it has solidified why I fell in love with him. It brought us closer together, and it made me realize wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice.”

The 42-year-old former rapper also opened up about becoming a step-mom to Cooper’s children from his previous marriage – Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” she said in December of 2020. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ “

The new mom-to-be also stars in the new ABC show Queens, which premieres on Tuesday, October 19, with Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. In the series, Eve plays Briana, a mom getting in touch with her former hip hop alter ego, “Professor Sex,” to reunite with her girl group from the ’90s.

Congratulations on the new bundle of joy, Eve and Maximillion!