Mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos has all of the money in the world but he’s not Leonardo DiCaprio who had his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez willing to risk it ALL during a brief interaction at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Annual Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

In the now viral clip, Lauren can be seen forgetting that she’s with her billionaire boo while staring lustfully into the Oscar-winning actor’s eyes without a care in the world.

DiCaprio, who co-hosted the swanky event with LACMA trustee Eva Chow, broke away from the couple after a seemingly friendly conversation that immediately spread across social media.

Naturally, Jeff Bezos responded with a playful threat aimed at Leo that proved, yet again, that he’s an awkward android from the same factory as Mark Zuckerberg.

As of this very moment, Leo hasn’t responded to the viral moment after hosting the star-studded event that attracted over 700 guests including Jared Leto, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Jake Gyllenhaal, Awkwafina, Diane Keaton, Billie Eilish, and many more.

This year’s gala was a celebration of artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley along with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, as well as the museum’s premiere of two major exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.”

“It’s about time the museums started showing more art by Black artists,” said 95-year-old artist Betye Saar in an interview with the LA Times. “This show is important, because it points that out.”

