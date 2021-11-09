Bossip Video

Missy Elliott is getting her flowers while she can still smell ’em.

On Monday, November 8, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled honoring rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott.

The four-time Grammy winner became emotional during the ceremony, fighting back tears as she gave thanks to all of the people who helped make her career so successful. Of course, included in that list was her early collaborator Timbaland, also shouting out her record label and all of the female hip-hop artists who came before her and paved the way.

“I’d come here 20-some years ago and just used to walk past all of these stars and just imagine,” she said during her acceptance speech. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened. I’m truly standing here.”

Ciara and Lizzo came out to help introduce the star at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony. Elliott’s star was placed outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

Elliott took to Instagram after the ceremony to post a picture of her with the star, telling anyone saying “it’s about time” that this was exactly how her big moment was meant to play out.

“VA all Day I love you #757🙌🏾 We here baby!” she began her caption. “And I know a lot of people say (Missy it’s bout Time) but this was the right time (God’s Timing)& I am Grateful! This is a moment that I shall never forget & all the people who have been on this journey with me through my ups and downs & sickness I want you all to know how much you mean to me💜💜💜.” She continued, “I am still filled by seeing I have a star amongst so many other great Stars my heart is Smiling and I thank all my SuperFriends and all the female EMCEES before me thank you for being the foundation for me Queens👑 I am HUMBLED! #hollywoodwalkoffame.”