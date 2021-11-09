Bossip Video

Kal Penn is opening up about his hilarious Twitter exchange with Cardi B last week.

The Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle star recently announced his engagement to his boyfriend Josh recently, and now, Cardi B might be the one to officiate their wedding.

Penn opened up about the unexpected connection while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining that he and the Bronx rapper were on the same flight from New York to Los Angeles.

“We were flying to L.A. for some book promotion stuff but I noticed Cardi B was on the flight,” he told the late night host. “It’s an early flight from New York. I was like, ‘Yo, Cardi B. I have to go say hello.’ And then promptly fell asleep and had a dream that Cardi officiated our wedding on the plane itself and then we held hands walking out of LAX—the three of us, together.”

Penn never got a chance to say hi to her on the plane, so he tweeted about it instead–though he decided not to tag her because he thought “it might be tacky.”

As we all know, she saw the tweet anyway, and explained that she’d be down to officiate, since she is licensed to do so.

Penn and Jimmy Kimmel went on to discuss what the wedding could look like if he decides to go the traditional route and have an Indian ceremony, including the “WAP” rapper.

“Indian weddings can be 10 days long,” Kal explained. “So I imagine if she’s got the time in her schedule, it’ll be the day that she officiates and then nine days of aunties asking her about her lyrics.”

