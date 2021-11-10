Bossip Video

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop.com, Nicki Minaj’s convicted sex offender husband Kenneth Petty wants a judge to believe that his rape accuser was a “willing participant.”

The media outlet reports that they received a copy of court documents where Kenneth Petty insists he didn’t rape Jennifer Hough, the woman currently seeking judgment in a civil suit against Kenneth and Nicki. Hough claims the couple attempted to bribe her to change the story in order to save Nicki Minaj’s public image as well as lessen Kenneth’s current criminal consequences.

Nicki Minaj’s husband reportedly described Hough as a “willing” in the incident that occurred over 25 years ago. Petty reportedly pleads in court documents:

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he argued. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant.”

Petty denied Hough’s account of him assaulting her sexually. He also says the only reason he pleaded guilty was to avoid a harsher sentence.

“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way,” he declared. “Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff. I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape.

If you can see an alert copy of the court document here for yourselves.

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He was released from prison in 1999 after serving less than four years behind bars. What are you shocked by his denial of the crime?