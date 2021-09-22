Bossip Video

Kenneth Petty’s ex-girlfriend Noelle Dobie is in support of his victim speaking out on TV about her lawsuit against him and his wife Nicki Minaj it seems. Noelle previously claimed that Petty was living with her a week before he reunited with Nicki Minaj at a charity event, only for him to never return home in 2018.

A promotional clip from The Real, which aired yesterday for the first time, revealed that Petty’s victim Jennifer Hough is set to open up about the details surrounding her lawsuit against him and Nicki Minaj with the host on Television later today. Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj and her husband were sued by Hough who accused the couple of harassing her years after her ordeal. Jennifer Hough said in a lawsuit filed in New York that the couple pressured her to recant her account of the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, sexually assaulting her in 1994.

Noelle apparently caught wind of the clip and had a few words in support of Hough on her IG story. In reaction to the news of Hough coming to TV with her story, Noelle has THIS to say on her Instagram story before deleting it forever”

“I salute anyone that can talk about such a traumatizing situation it’s not easy!! Whether it happened 20 years ago or yesterday!! Especially if the bad guy is still trying to bother the victim…”

Hit play to see the teaser for Hough’s appearance on The Real later today. Will YOU be watching?