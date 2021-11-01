Teyana Taylor Stuns As Madam Slay After Armed Robbers Disrupt Her Halloween Bash

To complete the look, Teyana wore a big, flowing cape with a hood, also adding a bright blue wig. On her feet, Taylor wore a pair of metallic boots that perfectly match the jewelry on her thigh, arms, and neck.

Obviously, the star of the show is her absolutely insane physique, which continues to stun us all no matter how many times we see just how ripped she is.

This over-the-top outing came just one day after the “Rose In Harlem” singer hosted her own Halloween party at the Sunset Room, which ended up being interrupted when three men attempted to rob several women outside the venue.

According to reports from TMZ, the men approached three women on the curb outside the venue with the intention of robbing them. One of the men allegedly hit one of the women with his pistol before a security guard jumped in to the situation to protect the victim.

The security guard and the assailants allegedly fired shots back and forth at one another, but luckily, no one was struck. The bullets were reportedly embedded into the sides of several cars. The men ended up taking off in their vehicle and it is not yet clear if they were able to steal anything.

Despite receiving quite a hit from the pistol, the woman who was attacked turned down medical attention from the paramedics when the ambulance arrived, according to reports.

Teyana attended that party with her husband, Dancing With The Stars’ very own Iman Shumpert.

It was here that the singer showed off her versatility, dressing as the Wayne and Garth from the 1992 film Wayne’s World.

Whether she’s in a flannel and a mullet wig or showing off her washboard abs, Teyana Taylor always looks incredible.