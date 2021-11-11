Bossip Video

Casanova’s legal troubles continue as the feds hit him with attempted murder in his racketeering case.

In February, rapper Casanova was indicted in a federal racketeering case against the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang. When the charges were announced, Casanova was the only member not in custody, but he would eventually turn himself in after recording a video for his fans outside of jail.

At that time, Casanova himself faced a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Each charge he’s accused of carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Since he turned himself in Casanova has only provided an update that the people he expected to be there haven’t reached out or held him down at all. Also, Cas did get in a little trouble for participating in the June Bug challenge from behind bars. Now, it seems like even more legal trouble has found its way to him as he has been charged with attempted murder according to Allhiphop.

Thanks to a grand jury a new superseding indictment has accused him of more crimes related to an incident on October 24th, 2020. Allegedly, Casanova was taking pictures with fans at the King Of Diamonds nightclub when a disagreement happened with rival crips.

An associate of Casanova, Chrisler, reportedly pulled a gun. One of the rival gang members was shot in the stomach and another person was hit by the gunfire. Prosecutors seized Chrisler’s phone and reportedly recovered text of him bragging about the shooting. The grand jury also charged Casanova and a co-defendant named DeShawn “Don” Thomas for another violent quarrel on July 5th, 2020.

It’s not looking good for Casanova so continue to keep him and his family in your prayers.