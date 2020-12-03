Bossip Video

This week it was announced that New York rapper Casanova was named in an indictment from the federal government in their move to take down the ‘Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation’ gang.

Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, faces a number of charges including racketeering conspiracy, firearm possession, and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. This information was unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

Of the 18 named, 17 were already taken into custody–except for Casanova. Police reached out to social media to ask for help locating him and believed he was in the Atlanta, Georgia area. According to NY Daily News, Casanova wasn’t in the Atlanta area, but he did turn himself in last night.

Brooklyn-based rapper Casanova surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday night after he was named in a sweeping indictment of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” gang earlier this week. He surrendered himself at the Midtown South precinct in Manhattan, police said.

His girlfriend, Jazzy, took to Instagram to share a message from Casanova in a video taken right before he turned himself in. In the video, Casanova promises to see her soon and seems optimistic despite the current situation. Hopefully, Casanova can beat his case and return to his family soon.

Jazzy wrote a lengthy and emotional post about having to watch the “Don’t Run” rapper finally turn himself in.

“Last night was the longest, worst emotional ride of my life riding with my husband to surrender hisself knowing what he’s up against,” she explained.

“I just wanted to hold him in my arms and scratch is back (like he loves me to do) forever at that moment but He’s the strongest man I know and one thing about Cas is he dont run from his problems he faces them like a man. We gon get through this. Don’t believe everything you see! my husband is innocent until proven guilty always remember that and we’re gonna fight for his freedom! I love you baby me and Cassie got you like you had us and I’m still repping 2❌ 2thedeath.”

Man…hope everything works out for these two.