The Country Music Awards got a taste of melanin magic Wednesday when some stunning songstresses took the stage. Black country singer Mickey Guyton [C] performed her track “Love My Hair” from her debut album and brought out fellow country cuties Brittney Spencer [L] and Madeline Edwards.[R]

The Tennesseean reports that the song actually carries a special message and was inspired by the story of Faith Fennidy, a Black student in Louisiana who was sent home from school after being told that her braided hair violated the school’s policy.

Faith was also on hand at the awards and joined the ladies on stage.

Guyton has a history of storytelling through her music and she sang of the racism she encountered as a child in Texas on “Black Like Me.”

The Tennessean adds that the ladies dished to them about the performance during rehearsals and Madeline Edwards said she believed it would be “a really historic moment for the CMAS, and for country music in general.”

“This song is about self love,” fellow songstress Mickey Guyton added. “We talk about loving our hair as Black women. It is also (about) truly loving who we are. I think so many of us are so mean to ourselves, and we need to learn to love ourselves a little bit. I really hope it touches a lot of people.”

