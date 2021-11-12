“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Laci Admits She Calls Her Mom For “Everything,” So What Does She Need Vidal For? [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

On this week’s episode of “Family or Fiancé” you’ll meet Laci and Vidal and her wealthy disapproving parents. The couple sit down with Tracy and unpack their biggest issue — her parents! Tracy lets them know on no uncertain terms, Laci will have to eventually choose between her parents and her beloved designer clothes or her husband to be.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Laci needs to get it together — Vidal is FINE y’all! Just saying…

Here’s the full synopsis of this week’s episode:

A groom desperately wishes to impress his bride’s wealthy parents and prove he will be a suitable husband. His desire for acceptance has left her mother and father completely underwhelmed and worried for their daughter’s choice of a spouse.

These families and their opinions stay making it hard for our couples right?! Sometimes the families are right though. Which do you think will be the case for Laci and Vidal?

“Family or Fiancé” “Laci and Vidal: Will the Real Vidal Please Stand Up?” airs on Saturday, November 13 at 10pm ET/PT. Will you be watching?