“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Tuff Admits He Was So Mad, He Didn’t Even HEAR Monie When They Fought! [VIDEO]

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the all-new episode of WE tv’s brand-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airing this Thursday, November 18 at 9pm ET/PT. In the clip below, we see Tuff reveal he blacked out during his fight with Monie about his rap career.

Check out the clip below:

Wow. This was a great exercise because so many relationships are plagued by listening problems! Think about how many of us are yelling and screaming to get our points across — all the while totally ignoring our partners thoughts and feelings. We have to hear to truly love, we have to be heard to feel loved. Hopefully Tuff learned his lesson after this.

Here’s a little synopsis of what else to expect from the episode:

The couples must re-enact their worst fights on Respect Day. An unwelcome surprise shocks the boot campers. Monie Love breaks down when forced to confront her painful past with Tuff.

We love Monie Love SOOOOOOOO much — it hurts to see her go through this, but we’re hoping that she and Tuff really get all the tools they need to succeed as a couple, especially because children are part of their partnership!

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “DISS-RESPECT” – Airs Thursday, November 18 at 9/8C on WeTV.

Will you be watching?