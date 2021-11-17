Bossip Video

Porsha Williams is getting candid about a shocking experience she says she had with an embattled R&B singer.

The former Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shared excerpts from her book “The Pursuit Of Porsha” with PEOPLE that includes shocking allegations against R. Kelly who was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in September.

Inside the tome, Porsha shares a story about meeting the Pied Piper in 2007 when she was 25 with hopes of working with him for her music career. The reality star said she expected to be driven to a recording studio when she arrived but was taken to Kelly’s home instead, and that’s where things allegedly went left.

In her memoir, she says that the “Happy People” singer told her to undress and she obliged. She says she saw him twice more and cut ties after hearing him allegedly abusing a woman.

“Someone led Williams to his bedroom and left her alone there for hours,” reports PEOPLE. “When Kelly finally joined her, she said he told her to take off her clothes. “I’ve already put myself in this position,” she writes in her new memoir The Pursuit of Porsha, available Nov. 30. “This is what you’re supposed to do. You have to. There is no turning back.” Williams saw Kelly two more times and says in her book that she encountered several young women who also were staying at his home. She writes that she decided not to see him again after she woke up one day and heard a woman being beaten in another room.

Wow!

Porsha told PEOPLE who reached out to Kelly’s attorney for comment [they declined], that she went to the authorities to share her story.

“I realized it was my opportunity to help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” she tells PEOPLE. “There had been so many other instances where I had been abused by men that my mentality [at that time] was of an abused person, and that it was okay for me to be treated like that.”

As previously reported, “The Pursuit Of Porsha” is centered around the star’s “intimate life story” and includes “difficult memories and private tragic experiences” including financial woes and life lessons. At one point in the book, she also details her battle with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse. I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor. I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

“The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose” hits bookshelves on Nov. 30—will YOU be buying?