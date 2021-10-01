End of an era
Well Porsha officially announced she’s leaving RHOA and onto better things. pic.twitter.com/3eqPugu5X6
— Spoiler Variant (@_QuitaBee) September 30, 2021
WELP, it’s official: Porsha Williams isn’t returning to RHOA after 10 years on the popular Bravo reality series where she became the fun-loving fave responsible for some of the show’s greatest moments.
Williams, whose been cuttin’ up with husband-to-be Simon Guobadia in Nigeria, made the announcement on Instagram in a sentimental post that immediately went viral.
“💕After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.
This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.
I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show.
I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you.
Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! 😘📚🎉”
With Porsha’s exit comes loud whispers about a potential spinoff show with Simon that was all but confirmed by Bravo exec Andy Cohen who left an interesting comment under her announcement.
“What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye,” he wrote.
Perhaps that pause pertains to her filming her own show that would center around her upcoming weddingS with heart-eyed hubby-to-be Simon.
Thread of unforgettable Porsha moments 😭 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/4RLrnE2qaX
— Nick (@nicksawaboy) September 30, 2021
What your was your reaction to Porsha confirming her departure from RHOA? Tell us down below and peep the (hilarious) Twitter hysteria on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.