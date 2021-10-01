End of an era

Well Porsha officially announced she’s leaving RHOA and onto better things. pic.twitter.com/3eqPugu5X6 — Spoiler Variant (@_QuitaBee) September 30, 2021

WELP, it’s official: Porsha Williams isn’t returning to RHOA after 10 years on the popular Bravo reality series where she became the fun-loving fave responsible for some of the show’s greatest moments.

Williams, whose been cuttin’ up with husband-to-be Simon Guobadia in Nigeria, made the announcement on Instagram in a sentimental post that immediately went viral.

“💕After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one. I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show. I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you. Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! 😘📚🎉”

With Porsha’s exit comes loud whispers about a potential spinoff show with Simon that was all but confirmed by Bravo exec Andy Cohen who left an interesting comment under her announcement.

“What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye,” he wrote.

Perhaps that pause pertains to her filming her own show that would center around her upcoming weddingS with heart-eyed hubby-to-be Simon.

