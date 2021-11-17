Bossip Video

The longtime love of rapper Young Dolph is an advocate for Black men to enjoy long lives filled with love, and she wanted that for her partner prior to his passing.

Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. who was fatally shot in Memphis today, was more than a rapper, he was a family man who had a supportive significant other, Mia Jaye, and two young children, Tre and Aria.

Mia is the owner of clothing brand “The Mom and CEO” and a podcaster who started a campaign advocating for anti-gun violence and for Black men to grow old.

The last post she shared of her late partner was of the Memphis emcee brushing their daughter’s hair while noting that he and several other Black men deserve to live long enough to become elderly.

“𝘞𝘩𝘺 𝘋𝘰 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘔𝘦𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘛𝘰 𝘎𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘖𝘭𝘥?,” Mia captioned her post. “Because it is their Birthright! When God created each individual, he assigned them a task to fulfill and when these men are taken from this world prematurely, that Task… Purpose… Assignment may be left undone.⁣ ⁣ The task might be to raise children. To pour all of their wisdom, power and strength into them so that, they can fulfill their purpose when they become a Man, and that child deserves to grow old too! ⁣ ⁣[…] ⁣ So when I advocate for all the Black Men who are 20 times more likely than their other male counterparts, to die prematurely due to violent crime that happens within OUR community… I am advocating for these men to live out their Purpose and positively impact the Black Community. I am doing this for the Men in my family and Yours… so help me spread the word… #BlackMenandBoysDeserveToGrowOld⁣,” Mia added while noting that in her Instagram carousel the fathers pictured in slides in 2,4,6 and 8 were killed via violent crime.

“Let that sink in,” she added.

So, so, sad.

Back in March of 2020, Young Dolph announced that he was considering retirement so he could “be around his kids 24/7.”

Prayers and condolences to Mia Jaye and Dolph’s entire family.

Those with information on the shooting have been asked to call 901-528-CASH.