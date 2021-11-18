Bossip Video

Police in Memphis, Tennessee are already hard at work trying to find those responsible for the murder of Young Dolph hoping to prevent any retaliation.

Yesterday the world lost a true icon, rapper, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and all-around hustler Young Dolph. Dolph was violently murdered while stopping by a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee to pick up cookies for his mother.

Many are quick to always suggest rappers should leave their hometown when they get wealthy but that’s what Dolph did. Dolph reportedly was an Atlanta resident and was back in his hometown for his annual turkey drive to give back to his community. In the aftermath of his passing police are using all their resources to crack the case and apprehend those who are responsible.

The urgency is mostly about putting the criminals behind bars responsible for Dolph’s murder but also to help prevent more senseless violence from retaliation.

NewsOne reports, that hours after Dolph was murdered another killing happened in the area and police fear it may have been retaliation. Police began pleading with the public to “remain calm” as they try to solve the case as soon as possible. Police have very little information to work with but have admitted they are aware of Dolph’s ongoing beef with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. This prompted police to shut down his family-owned restaurant Privè as a precaution. The community is also worried about the violence that could come from the murder of Dolph.

You can hear it directly from one resident who didn’t hold back her thoughts in the video below.