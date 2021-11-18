Bossip Video

Ex-NFL RB Zac Stacy is under fire after video surfaces of him brutally abusing his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

On Saturday, rumors surfaced that former NFL running back Zac Stacy was involved in a domestic violence altercation at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Florida. Earlier today, the suspicion went out the window and video proof surfaced that showed him viciously attacking the woman without an ounce of remorse.

In the video, the ex-football player begins punching his ex violently before throwing her head-first into a television. To make matters even more heartbreaking, he did all of this in front of their 5-month-old son who could be heard in the background. After slamming her into the television, it falls on top of the woman and Stacy throws an unknown object at her. The woman was able to get up and call the police and Stacy fled before cops could get there.

On Monday, she filed for a restraining order and explained exactly what went down in detail to authorities according to TMZ.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in the restraining order application. She continued … “He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I lay on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body-slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

We’ve seen domestic violence videos go viral on social media before, but this has to be one of the most disturbing ones we’ve ever seen.

We have to warn you it is graphic, but if you wish, you can see for yourself below: