“Love And Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Martell And Melody Argue About Her Date With Another Man

The drama continues between Martell and Melody on this week’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.”

It’s Friday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of OWN’s hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and lucky for you we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we find the Holts at odds yet again! After seeing Melody on a date with another man, Martell confronts Melody and the two get into a heated argument.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Play

This ish is sooooo ugly. You can tell Martell has all kind of unresolved issues from their marriage and divorce and while Mel seems a little more past their issues, she’s still too easily drawn into the arguments.

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

Melody and Martell continue to argue over boundaries. Kimmi meets an old friend to address rumors she was a “side chick.” Marsau surprises Tisha with two strangers in their living room. Destiny and Maurice both surprise Kimmi with an indecent proposal.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville The Pot Calling the Kettle Blaque airs Saturdays at 9/8c, only on OWN.

Will you be watching?